The paper processing factory which burned down in Ypsonas earlier this week will not reopen as it did not have the correct licences to operate, Curium mayor Pantelis Georgiou said on Friday.

The factory was licensed to operate as a stationery and aluminum warehouse; however, he said, no one was aware of a container of gas cylinders on the premises.

“Those who violate the law will be brought to justice,” Georgiou added.

The damage caused by the fire and the explosions to the nearby houses will be recorded.

“For the prevention of similar incidents, inspections will be carried out on premises adjacent to the residential areas as well,” Georgiou said.

A 43-year-old former factory employee was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the fire after he had reportedly made threats against the owner of the factory.

On Thursday he was remanded in police custody for seven days.