A 45-year-old man has been arrested for theft of building materials in Limassol, police said on Friday.

Police received a complaint from the owner of a construction company over the loss of materials worth €2,850, stolen from a residence under renovation in Kato Polemidia.

A geolocation device had been placed on the items, which showed they were in Limassol.

Police conducted a search and found a large number of building materials, some of which carried the geolocation device.

The 45-year-old was arrested for theft and illegal possession of property.

The Limassol police continue investigations.