CAPSBOLD Creative Marketing Agency received three awards at the Symbol Creative Awards 2025, one of the leading global awards honouring excellence in marketing, creative communication and advertising.

This year, the agency was awarded:

Silver in the People’s Choice Digital & Social category for its CGI Video Series for DOERS Summit 2025

Silver in the People’s Choice PR Campaign category for the “Let’s Make the World Petter” – Christmas Shelter Campaign launched together with Tribe HR agency.

Bronze in the People’s Choice Agency category for CAPSBOLD Creative Marketing Agency

With 453 entries from 40 countries across five continents, the agency is honoured to be among the winners, representing some of the most creative and innovative work in the industry.

“Symbol Creative Awards 2025 brought together incredible projects from all over the world, and it’s exciting to celebrate the hard work and creativity behind these achievements. Winning a Symbol Creative Award is a significant accomplishment, and we extend our congratulations to CAPSBOLD for its outstanding work,” said Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Symbol Creative Awards.

“CAPSBOLD is proud to receive this recognition at the Symbol Creative Awards, especially in the People’s Choice categories. It’s an honour to know that our work resonates with the public, and this award is a testament to the creativity and dedication of our entire team,” said Alina Miroshnichenko, CMO of CAPSBOLD Creative Marketing Agency.

The full list of winners can be viewed here.

About CAPSBOLD Marketing Agency

Impactful brand strategies, outstanding marketing campaigns, and viral 3D content — CAPSBOLD is a global creative marketing agency driving brand growth with bold ideas!

About Symbol Creative Awards

Celebrating outstanding achievements in communication, marketing and advertising on a global scale, Symbol Creative Awards represent the ultimate benchmark for creativity and innovation. It is part of the Symbol family of awards that has been recognising excellence for over 15 years, setting standards for businesses worldwide.