In a move that further enhances its shopping experience, Alphamega Hypermarkets has introduced yet another significant and innovative tool to the Cypriot retail market. True to its commitment for continuous technological advancement, the chain has moved ahead with the complete installation of Electronic Shelf Labels for all its products across all stores.

The development is part of the chain’s digital transformation strategy, which focuses on adopting innovative and modern technologies for the benefit of consumers and staff alike.

Electronic Shelf Labels are set to replace paper labels completely, allowing for automatic, immediate and accurate price updates in real time. In this way, Alphamega ensures absolute reliability and transparency in product pricing, minimising the possibility of errors or delays in price updates. At the same time, it facilitates the real-time application of discounts and offers on products.

The advantages also include reduced paper usage, further minimising the chain’s environmental footprint. By implementing the Electronic Shelf Labels system, Alphamega Hypermarkets combines technological advancement, digital transformation and environmental sustainability.

Alphamega Hypermarkets IT Project Manager, George Touloupis stressed that the transition to e-labels is an important milestone for the chain. “The implementation of the ‘Electronic Shelf Labels’ project reinforces the technological superiority of Alphamega Hypermarkets and upgrades our daily operations,” he noted in a statement.

“Prices are updated automatically, and offers are applied with absolute accuracy. This tool significantly enhances the customers’ shopping experience, increases our staff’s productivity and saves time and resources, while offering an innovative shopping experience. We are therefore proud as an organisation to have introduced such a modern and innovative system for the benefit of our customers.”

This new digital tool joins a range of technological applications already used by the chain, such as the advanced e-store, the ‘Click & Collect’ service with smart lockers for order pick-up, self-checkout machines, artificial intelligence, digitised loyalty programmes and more.

The implementation of Electronic Shelf Labels once again confirms Alphamega Hypermarkets’ commitment to the future of retail, and its dedication to upgrading continuously the experience it offers the modern consumer.