The Larnaca municipality on Monday appealed to farmers to keep livestock areas in the areas of Livadia and Oroklini clean.

“Within the framework of improving the sanitary conditions of the two livestock areas, farmers are called on to increase the frequency of cleaning and to remove objects which carry impurities,” the municipality said.

They reminded farmers that disposing of waste in residential areas is strictly prohibited.

Additionally, the municipality said farmers should “remove the manure and spread it on the plots and plough it in immediately, not exceeding 24 hours from the time of placement and on days when there is no wind.”

Farmers were also called on to fight parasites by spraying premises with insect pesticides and to place bait on the farm boundaries to combat rodents.

“Cleanliness is necessary and enforced”, the municipality concluded, “while violators will be reported.”