Edek MP Andreas Apostolou announced on Sunday that he was resigning from his parliamentary seat, claiming he was barred from holding a position in the party’s leadership. The party later rejected his claims as “inaccurate” and “not based in reality.”

“After four years of parliamentary cooperation with Edek, I was informed of the party’s decision that I cannot seek any leadership role because I am considered a collaborator from the Citizen’s Alliance, elected under the two parties’ cooperation in the 2021 elections,” Apostolou wrote on Facebook.

He added that this decision effectively excluded him from the party, preventing him from having a say in shaping its policies.

“I point out that I didn’t ask to be given anything. I only asked for the ability to participate democratically, through the ballot box, in the leadership,” he said, adding that ultimately, rather than leaving of his own accord, he was forced out.

Edek responded on its website that Apostolou’s departure was both “surprising and disappointing,” stressing that his statements were inaccurate.

The party said that since the election of its new leader, Nikos Anastasiou, in June 2025, had “not once” contacted the Edek leadership.

“In repeated attempts by the party’s president and other members of the leadership, for coordination and consultation on current policy issues and planning for the parliamentary elections, he [Apostolou] never responded,” Edek wrote.

Apostolou in his social media post said that a latter on the matter had been sent to him on May 3, 2025, however that he would refrain from sharing it online “unless its contents are questioned.”

In his elaborations on the matter, he said that he aimed to give the new leadership “enough time” to overturn the decision, and, in an attempt “not to influence the inter-party electoral process” chose not to bring up the issue earlier, which, by now “has proven to be futile.”

Edek said it will convene an extraordinary session on the matter next Tuesday and has invited Apostolou to attend.

His resignation leaves Edek with just two MPs: former party leader Marinos Sizopoulos and Elias Myrianthous.