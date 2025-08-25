Large quantities of cigarettes and tobacco products on which tax had not been paid were discovered in three separate incidents at the Ayios Dometios checkpoint and in Famagusta, police said on Monday.

In all three cases, out-of-court settlements were reached.

On Saturday, customs officers randomly inspected a vehicle driven by a Greek Cypriot man who had been identified in the past for smuggling tobacco from the north.

During the inspection, 50 packs of 20 heated cigarettes were found, as well as packages of rolling tobacco weighing a total of 750g, all of which were seized.

The man was arrested and following his written consent, a search was carried out at his home.

“An additional 28 boxes of 200 cigarettes each, two boxes of 200 heated cigarettes each and 500g of rolling tobacco were found and seized,” police said.

He was issued a fine of €3,500.

One day earlier, Famagusta police stopped a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old man.

A total of 57 boxes of 200 cigarettes, three packs of 20 cigarettes and packages of rolling tobacco weighing 2kg and 640g were confiscated and destroyed.

He was later released after agreeing to an out-of-court settlement for €5,000.

Lastly, a taxi driven by a Turkish Cypriot with an Israeli passenger coming from the north was inspected at the Ayios Dometios checkpoint.

“A total of 67 boxes of 200 cigarettes each and four packs of 20 cigarettes each were found, while the passenger was arrested and the products were seized,” police said.

The Nicosia district court issued a one-day remand order, however the next day, an €8,000 fine was issued, and the products were destroyed.

The suspect’s involvement in other offences was taken into account in imposing the high fine.