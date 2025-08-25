A new digital culture platform Let’s Culture, which will give an overview of cultural events and activities taking place on the island, was presented by Deputy Minister of Culture Vasiliki Kassianidou on Monday.

The platform, in Greek and English, is now live.

“The platform is addressed to artists and all creators, all organisations active in the field of culture”, the deputy minister said.

Kassianidou emphasised that all kinds of events, not only those organised or sponsored by the ministry and its departments, could be listed on the platform.

“The platform is addressed to local governments, academic and research institutions, non-profit organisations and anyone else who wishes to promote their cultural activities,” she said.

While the ministry aimed to promote and highlight the island’s cultural scene and support the work of artists and cultural institutions, Kassianidou said it also aimed to function as “a bridge of communication, information, knowledge and synergy between creators and those who enjoy creation.”

Kassianidou clarified that ‘Let’s Culture’ served as a promotional tool for organisers, and that the culture ministry is not responsible for the content or implementation of the listed events.