A 33-year-old man was remanded for two days by the Larnaca district court on Monday for alleged arson after he discarded burning coal in a field.

At around 2pm on Sunday, a report was filed with the police about a fire in the Kafkalia tou Ambeliou area in Larnaca.

The man faces charges of abandoning an unextinguished forest fire, discarding burning coals and causing a fire due to recklessness and negligence.

Members of the police and the fire brigade arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames, which burned “around three dozen acres of wild vegetation consisting of reeds and pine trees,” police said.

A subsequent investigation determined that the fire started from coals thrown into a field near a property owned by a 33-year-old village resident.

A warrant was obtained against the 33-year-old, and he was arrested.