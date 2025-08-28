Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and the entire guaranties would be set out on paper next week.

“President Erdogan informed me that he is involving his minister of defence in the process to explore how Turkey can contribute to ensuring security, particularly in the Black Sea,” Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

Zelenskiy said that Russia hit a Turkish enterprise, the Embassy of Azerbaijan, the EU delegation, the British Council, and residential areas in the capital Kyiv overnight.