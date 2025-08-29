Where do you live?

I live in Limassol – a place where the sea meets the sun and ideas find space to grow.

What did you have for breakfast?

Breakfast was simple: a slice of olive pie with fresh herbs, coffee strong enough to wake the soul and a walk along the sea – part of the morning routine that keeps both mind and body awake. A quiet ritual to start the day with balance and clarity.

Describe your perfect day

A perfect day starts early, with sunlight pouring through the window and the scent of fresh coffee in the air. There’s space to work on an idea that matters – to shape it, write about it, share it. Somewhere in between, there’s a walk by the sea, a moment behind the camera, and a conversation that helps people connect or see things differently. The day ends with the quiet joy of knowing that something meaningful was created.

Best book ever read?

The best book is always the one that finds you at the right time – when you’re asking the kind of questions it quietly answers. Sometimes it brings clarity, sometimes comfort and sometimes just the right words to help you take the next step. I’ve come to believe that the right book appears when you’re ready for it.

Best childhood memory?

Fishing with childhood friends by the river – barefoot, sun on our backs, dragonflies skimming the surface and sandwiches that always tasted better outdoors. We rarely caught anything, but it didn’t matter. There was freedom, laughter and the sense that summer might last forever.

What is always in your fridge?

Something green trying to stay relevant, something forgotten with a story and something that reminds me I’m doing my best. My fridge is less about storage and more about symbolism – like a quiet still life between grocery runs.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Most of the time – nothing at all. I try to give my brain a break and let the road do the talking.

What’s your spirit animal?

A lynx – quiet, observant and rarely seen unless it chooses to be. I admire its calm focus, its ability to move through the world lightly, but with purpose. It listens more than it speaks, waits more than it rushes and sees what others often miss.

What are you most proud of?

That I’ve chosen to live and work in a way that aligns with my values. I’m proud of staying true to myself while continuing to grow – and of helping others do the same. Creating moments of clarity, connection and meaningful direction has become more than just work – it’s a way of life.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

There’s no single scene – the entire documentary The Salt of the Earth stays with you. Every frame from Salgado’s journey feels like a mirror to the world and to the soul of the photographer behind the lens. It’s not just about images; it’s about presence, witnessing and the responsibility of seeing. That film didn’t just speak to me – it shaped how I see.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Someone who’s seen the world with open eyes and an open heart – preferably a good listener, too. A single evening with such a person could be worth a lifetime of reading.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I’ve thought about this and I’m not sure the ‘when’ matters as much as the ‘why’. Time travel only makes sense if it helps you understand something essential – about yourself, others, or the nature of things. Maybe I’d go back to a moment I didn’t notice fully the first time. Or forward, just far enough to see what became of the seeds we’re planting today.

What is your greatest fear?

That I might live a full life on the outside yet somehow miss the point of it from within.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Take your time. The answers you’re chasing will come – often disguised as questions.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

A lack of inner curiosity.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

Probably cancel a few meetings (finally guilt-free). Then make some tea, open the window, watch the light change. Maybe send a few honest messages. If the world ends, I’d rather it catches me smiling – ideally in good lighting.

