The electricity authority (EAC) will proceed with the broad installation of smart meters in various parts of the island from next week with electricity supply interruptions of up to 20 minutes expected in the respective areas.

In Nicosia, the installations will be primarily carried out in the centre of town and the area of Aglandjia spanning Larnaca Avenue from the height of the roundabout towards SOPAZ up to the height of Salaminos and Stasinou Avenues and in the area between Larnaca Avenue and Archbishop Makarios III Avenue from the height of the university of Cyprus up to Salaminos and Stasinou Avenues.

Works will also be carried out on Famagusta Avenue and both sides of Kennedy Avenue, up to the height of the church of Panagia Evangelistria,

In Limassol, a section of Spyros Kyprianou Avenue will be built, between Vasileos Konstantinou A’ Street and Agias Fylaxeos Avenue (south of Tsireios Stadium).

In Larnaca, smart meters will be installed on Griva Digeni and Grymari Afxentiou Avenue, Louki Akrita, Chrysopolitissis, Dimitraki Dianellou Streets, Mitropoleos Square, Andreas Strouthides and Christodoulos Iakovidis Street.

In Paralimni meters will be installed in the centre, spanning the area of the church of Agios Georgios, Protara, Salaminos, Antonis Papadopoulou and Ilias Papakyriakou Streets.