The UN secretary-general’s personal envoy for the Cyprus problem, Maria Angela Holguin arrive in Cyprus next Tuesday, September 2, to hold separate meetings with President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Additionally, Holguin is set to meet with Greek Cypriot chief negotiator for the Cyprus problem Menelaos Menelou and Tatars special representative Gunes Onar, as well as with members of bicommunal technical committee on youth and the committee on missing persons (CMP)

Holguins visit to Nicosia had been announced by government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis in mid-August and were officially confirmed by the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, during a press briefing at the international UN’s headquarters in New York on Friday.