A 33-year-old man has been remanded in custody for seven days in connection with a house arson case, the Nicosia district court ruled on Friday.

The case concerns a fire that broke out at a house in the early hours of Thursday.

No further details were given by police on the extent of the damage or whether anyone was inside the property at the time of the fire.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances and possible motive behind the incident.