The pharmaceutical services warn of three perfumes and two types of hair wax currently circulating on the Cypriot market, as they contain prohibited substances and do not comply with European cosmetics regulations.

According to the services, the “Frago World, Royal Shaikh, Perfume” and “Hub Sameen, Malak al Noor, Perfume” and “Zoya Collection, Aoud & Amber, Perfume” contained the substance butylphenyl methylpropane (BMHCA), which is prohibited in cosmetic products in the European market.

The services also warned of the hair wax “DAX, High & Tight Awesome Shine Hair Wax” and “DAX, Green & Gold Hair Wax”, which equally contained the prohibited substance.

Consumers who are in possession of any of the products listed above are asked to discontinue using them and contact the pharmaceutical services.

The detailled list published by the services can be found here.