Cryptocurrency has long gone beyond exchanges — in 2025 it is used to buy cars, pay for education, and purchase real estate. Dozens of countries allow buying apartments and houses with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other tokens, but alongside opportunities come risks — from price volatility to complex regulation.

Basics of Cryptocurrency transactions

Understanding the mechanics of crypto-payments helps avoid mistakes and choose the optimal strategy for purchasing property with digital assets.

Popular cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC): the most well-known, often used in international deals.



The most universal options are BTC and USDT, accepted almost everywhere.

Types of Transactions

Direct payment: The buyer transfers cryptocurrency to the seller’s wallet, and the notary registers the deal by TXID. Fast, but not always available.



Advantages of Crypto-purchases

Using cryptocurrency for real estate offers several significant advantages compared to traditional bank transfers.

Key benefits:

Speed: BTC/USDT transfer takes 10-30 minutes versus 3-5 days via SWIFT.



Legal risks and considerations

Crypto-transactions require special attention to legal aspects and potential risks that must be assessed before purchase.

Main risks:

Volatility: Prices may change 5–10% in a single day, so amounts are fixed in fiat.



Varies by country — from 0% to 44% depending on jurisdiction. Security: Funds may be lost if the wallet address is entered incorrectly.

Work only with licensed exchanges (Binance, Kraken) and trusted agencies. Always request a receipt of funds and TXID of the transaction. Fix the price in a stable currency.

Top 10 Countries for buying real estate with Cryptocurrency

Different jurisdictions offer different conditions for crypto real estate investments—from full approval to mandatory conversion into fiat.

Portugal

The first EU country with official crypto-transactions. Payments in BTC/USDT/ADA are allowed if both parties agree. Taxes: 0% on gains held >365 days, otherwise 28%. The Golden Visa programme requires conversion into euros.

Switzerland

The cantons of Zug and Lugano accept direct crypto-payments. A notary registers ownership after 6 network confirmations. Tax: 0% capital gains for individuals.

Turkey

Cryptocurrency officially recognized since 2024. Direct payments are allowed if amounts are fixed in lira or dollars. Taxes: 0% capital gains for individuals. Residency/citizenship requires fiat conversion.

Montenegro

Deals structured as barter contracts. AML report from an international exchange required. Taxes: 3% buyer fee, 15% gains on conversion.

Singapore

Conversion through licensed exchanges is mandatory. The process takes 2–3 hours via the FAST system. Taxes: 0% for private investments.

USA

Texas and Florida allow direct payments. California and New York require conversion. Taxes: 0–20% + 3.8% Medicare surtax on capital gains.

Vanuatu

Cryptocurrency recognized as legal tender. Direct transactions allowed. Taxes: 0% on gains, 2% purchase fee. Crypto can be used in the citizenship programme.

Cyprus

A “grey zone” but crypto-friendly. Conversion through licensed exchanges. Taxes: 20% on gains, 0-0.2% stamp duty.

How to buy real estate with Cryptocurrency: Step-by-step guide

A systematic approach ensures a secure and smooth property purchase with crypto.

Step 1: Choose jurisdiction. Review countries where crypto transactions are permitted. Compare with your visa and tax requirements.

Step 2: Find property. Use specialized platforms with “Accepts Crypto” filters. State in the preliminary contract the type of coin, exchange rate, and time of price fixation.

Step 3: Legal check. Verify ownership and absence of encumbrances. Prepare an AML file: exchange statements, declarations, crypto purchase documents.

Step 4: Make payment. For direct payment, transfer coins to the seller’s wallet. For conversion, sell crypto on exchange and transfer fiat to escrow.

Step 5: Register the deal. The notary confirms receipt of funds, drafts the contract, and registers the transfer of ownership.

Country Direct Payment Conversion Purchase Tax Capital Gains Tax Immigration with Crypto Portugal Yes Yes 0–8% + 0.2–0.5% 0% (>365 days) / 28% Via euro Switzerland Yes Yes 0.25–1% 0% (private) No Turkey Yes Yes 4% + 0.1–0.3% 0% (>1 year) Via fiat Vanuatu Yes Yes 2% 0% Via fiat

The future of Crypto real estate

Crypto real estate is already a reality in 2025. Studios in Lisbon are sold for USDT, homes in Texas for Bitcoin, and Swiss cantons register deals by TXID. Yet, volatility, AML requirements, and conversion rules must be considered.

According to crypto research, real estate transactions in cryptocurrency grew 300% in the past year, confirming the increasing adoption of digital assets in traditional sectors.

A successful purchase requires a professional approach: choosing the right jurisdiction, preparing AML documentation, properly fixing exchange rates in contracts, and protecting against tax risks.

Astons specialists will help select the optimal jurisdiction, prepare documents, and ensure safe transactions with full compliance to legal and tax requirements.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).