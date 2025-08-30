A seasonal low-pressure system is affecting Cyprus on Saturday, bringing mostly clear skies but also some local cloud in the afternoon.

According to the Meteorological Service, winds will blow mainly from the southwest to northwest. They will start light to moderate, at three to four Beaufort, but may strengthen to five Beaufort along the southern coast later in the day. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Temperatures are expected to reach 35C inland, 30C on the west coast, about 32C along the rest of the coast, and 27C in the higher mountains.

On Saturday evening, the weather will remain mostly clear with occasional low cloud. Winds will gradually shift to northwest and northeast directions, while on the northern coast they will turn southeast, at a light three Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough. Overnight temperatures will drop to 21C inland and on the coast, and 16C in the higher mountains.

Looking ahead, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be mostly clear. Temperatures will rise gradually on Sunday and Monday, before levelling off on Tuesday. The forecast notes that values will remain above the seasonal average.