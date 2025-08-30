Three men injured in an explosion at a metal recycling plant in Aradippou on Friday morning have undergone surgery and are now out of immediate danger, police confirmed to the Cyprus Mail on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 09.30 on Friday when a 52-year-old man arrived at the plant in a double-cab vehicle to deliver scrap metal.

During unloading, an explosion took place, injuring him, a 39-year-old foreign employee of the plant, and a 42-year-old man who was also at the site to deliver scrap metal.

All three were taken to Larnaca general hospital.

They underwent surgery to remove fragments lodged in their persons due to the blast.

Police spokesman Spyros Chrysostomou told CyBC radio the men’s condition is serious but stable.

Speaking to Cyprus Mail, police explained that the 42-year-old, a Bulgarian national, suffered a ruptured spleen and has undergone surgery, and now he is recovering in hospital.

“The 42-year-old was very seriously injured but is now out of danger and recovering in hospital. The other two are also out of danger. Investigations continue, updates will be available from next week regarding the plant’s licences,” police said.

Initial examinations indicate the explosion was caused by unexploded military ordnance among the scrap metal.

Authorities are investigating where the 52-year-old obtained the item.

Chrysostomou said they plan to take a statement from him once he is able to give one.

The plant’s compliance with licensing regulations is also under review although the business appears to have the required permits, and has been subject to regular inspections.

At the scene, Larnaca police officers initially cordoned off the area to collect evidence and carry out examinations.

Explosive ordnance disposal experts from the police and National Guard attended, along with the Labour Inspection Service and the Fire Service.

Police also reported that the 39-year-old employee has been living illegally in Cyprus since 2023.