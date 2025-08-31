The Association of Unaccompanied Children Hosted in Greece 1974-1979 has issued a statement clarifying its position following recent public discussions. The organisation stressed it operates solely on the basis of historical memory, collective recognition, and ethical standards. It denied any political or partisan agenda.

The statement came after public comments by the association’s vice-president, Michalis Michael, led to claims targeting both him and the association. The organisation said these claims were unfounded. It highlighted that all board members act independently, with personal and professional paths separate from the association.

Michael, the statement noted, participated in the interviews in question in his capacity as a journalist and historical researcher. The views he expressed were his own. The association said attempts to link it to political or party lines were inaccurate, stressing that board members hold diverse political beliefs, which has not affected its collective work or mission.

The association said it was surprised by public accusations on social media and elsewhere suggesting that Michael distorted historical facts about the transfer of children to Greece. Some claims, it added, unfairly accused the association of acting against Greece.

Founded to express Cypriot gratitude to Greece, its people, and the Greek Church for their support after the 1974 Turkish invasion, the association is legally registered in Cyprus and Greece. Its recognition stems from activities since 2017, including: events honouring the Greek state under the patronage of former President Katerina Sakellaropoulou; commemorations in Cyprus and Greece for the Greek Church and the Metropolis of Ilia, which hosted the children; presentations at the House of Cyprus in Athens; joint initiatives with the Greek Embassy in Cyprus; and memorial plaques at ports in Limassol, Piraeus, Pyrgos, and Savalia.

The association has also organised scientific conferences on childhood trauma of 1974, school presentations with ministry of education approval, and events in municipalities and communities. A monument dedicated to unaccompanied Cypriot children of 1974 will be inaugurated in Amaliada on September 23, in partnership with the municipality of Ilida, with further commemorative events planned across Greece.

A 424-page book titled ‘Thank You’, authored by board member Niovi Kerkidou, underpins the association’s work. It has been included in school curricula, and 14,000 copies are set to be distributed to schools throughout Greece by presidential decision.

Both the association’s president, Andreas Theodosiou, and vice-president have received honours from Greek municipalities. Theodosiou is an Honorary Citizen of Ilida, and Michael holds the same title in Pyrgos, a recognition the association said counters claims questioning their credibility.

The association concluded that it remains united in the face of defamation and intends to continue its work while reserving legal rights to protect itself from false claims.