Trump’s administration is currently vetting 11 names to potentially replace Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chair in May 2025. At least three of these candidates have already signalled openness to crypto, sparking renewed attention across the market.

The Fed’s leadership decision has always shaped liquidity, and in turn, how investors position themselves in riskier assets like altcoins. This moment is coinciding with stronger momentum in select tokens.

Binance Coin (BNB) has shown resilience after executive changes, while Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is capturing investor attention during its presale. Together, these top altcoins are now standing out as market players worth following.

Binance Coin maintaining resilience

Binance Coin (BNB) has been trending upward in recent weeks, confirming renewed strength in crypto prices today. On August 26, 2025, its value stood at $843.9, reflecting a modest increase of 0.60%.

This recovery has been striking, considering the turbulence following Changpeng Zhao’s departure from Binance’s leadership. Despite that initial dip, BNB is once again pushing near all-time highs.

The technical picture has been supportive. Resistance currently sits around $856, while support levels are holding near $838. On a longer horizon, price projections indicate that BNB could reach a maximum of $1,368.22 by 2025 and potentially rise to $5,928.95 by 2031.

This outlook is reinforcing its place among the best cryptos to buy now, particularly for those tracking medium to long-term performance.

However, while BNB’s strength is noteworthy, investors are also acknowledging that gains here may not match newer tokens entering the market. Consequently, attention is shifting toward upcoming altcoins showing sharper growth potential, such as Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Mutuum Finance presale progress

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in Phase 6 of its presale, selling at $0.035 per token. Since the opening phase, the price has risen 250% from $0.01, a 3.5x increase. Demand has been evident, with $15,150,000 already raised and 15,800 holders recorded.

Phase 6 is underway and rapidly selling out, leaving investors a shrinking window before Phase 7 lifts the price by 14.3% to $0.04. At launch, MUTM is set to list at $0.06, meaning current buyers can see returns in the range of 300%–500% after listing.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is designing a dual lending structure combining peer-to-peer and peer-to-contract lending. This model is giving lenders attractive yields while allowing borrowers flexible access to capital.

Moreover, the introduction of an overcollateralized stablecoin, minted only when loans are issued and burned upon repayment, is ensuring tighter monetary discipline. This utility is enhancing MUTM’s positioning as a DeFi crypto with tangible use cases rather than speculative hype.

Adding to this momentum, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has successfully passed its CertiK audit with a 95.00 security score. The protocol has reported no vulnerabilities and no incidents in the past 90 days.

A bug bounty program worth $50,000 USDT has also been launched with CertiK, segmented into four tiers covering all levels of severity. This attention to safety is reinforcing confidence among investors, especially those evaluating long-term crypto investing opportunities.

Why these altcoins matter now

Altcoins are again showing their relevance as the Fed chair decision nears, and Trump’s shortlist includes crypto-friendly names. Binance Coin is already reinforcing its presence through steady price recovery and projected growth.

Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering the market with clear use cases, robust security, and structured tokenomics. Investors are finding it increasingly difficult to ignore a token that has already surged 250% in presale while maintaining momentum across community incentives and development milestones.

For anyone considering what crypto to invest in during 2025, these top altcoins are surfacing as the most timely choices. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) in particular is presenting a clear opportunity at its current presale stage before its final launch. Early participation is quickly closing, and the next phase will bring higher entry costs.

