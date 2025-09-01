Ayia Napa and Greece’s Alexandroupoli have been twinned, the Ayia Napa municipality announced on Monday.

It said Alexandroupoli mayor Ioannis Zamboukis had visited Ayia Napa over the weekend, and that during that meeting, he and Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zannettou “had the opportunity to exchange views on issues concerning local government, culture, tourism, and the promotions of joint actions for the benefit of the public.

Zannettou, the municipality said, “informed Zamboukis about the activities and the good practices of the Ayia Napa municipality, while at the same time emphasising the importance of cooperation and the transfer of know-how between the two municipalities”.

Alexandroupoli’s iconic lighthouse [Tom Cleaver] Alexandroupoli’s lighthouse and promenade [Tom Cleaver]

“The twinning of Ayia Napa and Alexandroupoli creates new prospects for cooperation in areas such as tourism, culture, and the exchange of know-how,” the municipality said.

It then added that the two municipalities’ twinning is “expected to be a bridge of friendship and cooperation, strengthening relations between Greece and Cyprus and the level of local communities”.

“This cooperation will bring significant benefits to our local communities,” it said.

Zamboukis, meanwhile, said his meeting with Zannettou marks “the beginning of a fruitful cooperation”.

“Through the twinning, we will seek to create bonds of friendship and cooperation,” he said, adding that this will “contribute to the development and progress of our residents”.