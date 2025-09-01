The Middle East smartphone market recorded remarkable growth in the second quarter of 2025, according to new research from industry analysts Canalys.

Excluding Turkey, shipments in the region rose by 15 per cent to 13.2 million units during the period, making it the fastest-growing smartphone market in the world.

The rebound was driven by value-conscious buyers, festive season spending and robust economic momentum, with analysts predicting continued expansion despite geopolitical headwinds.

“The Middle East’s smartphone market delivered its highest quarterly volume since Q2 2019, reflecting strong and consistent demand across the region,” said Manish Pravinkumar, Principal Analyst at Canalys.

“Following a muted start to the year in Q1, the region rebounded strongly in Q2 2025, fuelled by channel replenishment and vendors refreshing their mid-tier portfolios,” he said.

“For many vendors, the Middle East has become a core investment target for growing their businesses, aligning with regional governments’ bold visions and infrastructure projects, rising disposable incomes, expanding addressable markets and a diversifying economy,” he said.

“With improving political stability, a steady influx of travellers and its role as a global commercial crossroads, the region is cementing its status as a launchpad for success both locally and internationally,” he added.

“Samsung and HONOR both had exceptionally strong performances in Q2, reaching high double-digit growth rates in Q2,” said Pravinkumar.

He noted that Samsung benefited across the region, particularly from targeted use of its entry-level Galaxy A series 4G models.

He added that the enduring demand for the Galaxy S25 series and S24 FE was being supported by buy-now-pay-later options and faster refresh cycles, reflecting consumers’ growing desire to update.

HONOR nearly doubled its shipments compared with the second quarter of 2024, with the Gulf Cooperation Council emerging as a core growth market.

Pravinkumar explained that the brand’s rapid rise was underpinned by aggressive retail expansion, a strong AI-driven product proposition that resonates with local consumers and compelling channel incentive programmes.

He added that bold promotions and an expanding network of Experience Stores had been pivotal to HONOR’s success.

“AI needs to be the backbone in all vendors’ strategies in the Middle East, both to capture consumers’ interest, channel traction and business opportunities,” said Pravinkumar.

He noted that the region was quickly becoming a global AI hub, led by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, where artificial intelligence is being deeply integrated into national strategies.

“This is resulting in growing consumer interest, making it a vital component to capture users through eye-catching features and targeted influencer campaigns, and to match technological infrastructure investments that are being built and expanded,” he said.

“To win, vendors must combine advanced AI features, such as real-time translation, hyper-personalised recommendations and instant content creation, with strong creator partnerships to drive engagement, shape consumer preferences and convert influence into loyalty in an increasingly competitive market,” he added.