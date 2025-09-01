A unique evening of old cinema and music is arriving soon to romanticise our summer evenings. If you are looking for a dose of black and white cinema enriched with melodies of live jazz, this is an event not to miss, and it is for one night only so mark your calendars for September 5.

Vinylio Wine Etc in old Limassol is bringing this unique evening to Cyprus’ What’s On agenda. Film and music will become one as the Sunshine Trio will revive FW Murnau’s timeless 1927 silent masterpiece Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans with a new live soundtrack.

Martijn Hak on piano, Jurriaan de Kok on double bass and Jonas Nieuwembroek on drums will perform live to accompany the silent, black and white film. Their signature sound will reimagine the classic film by giving it a refreshed soundtrack, further enriched by being performed live in front of audiences. This way, Friday’s event becomes more than just an ordinary concert and beyond than just another film screening.

The film follows the sudden adventures of a farmer who becomes charmed by a city woman who convinces him to murder his wife so they can be together. Completely beguiled by her, he agrees and creates a plan to kill his wife during a boat trip, yet during the journey, things turn out differently.

In the American silent film world, Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans is considered a masterpiece, having won the Academy Award for Unique and Artistic Picture at the 1st Academy Awards in 1929. It was the German director’s American film debut, which remains an acclaimed work of cinema to this day.

Silent Film Meets Live Music

Live jazz music by The Sunrise Trio and a screening of the black and white 1927 Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans film. September 5. Vinylio Wine Etc, Limassol. 8.30pm. Tel: 99-300430