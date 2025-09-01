Frederick University and Chevron are offering two full scholarships for the academic year 2025-26 to new female students who enrol in any of the undergraduate programmes of study of Frederick University’s School of Engineering in the academic year 2025-26.

Chevron, one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies, and Frederick University are collaborating on this initiative to encourage more girls and women to pursue studies and careers in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). This effort aims to address the under-representation of women in engineering and technology and promote gender equality.

The scholarships are available to incoming female students who choose any of the undergraduate programmes offered by the School of Engineering at Frederick University:

The two scholarships offered by Chevron and Frederick University will be awarded based on socio-economic criteria and the candidates’ secondary school leaving certificate grades. The scholarships cover the first year of study. After the 2025-26 academic year, part of the scholarship will be renewed each semester, considering the student’s overall performance during the previous academic semester, according to an existing special scholarship scheme by Frederick University that covers up to 50 per cent of the tuition fees.

“Chevron is proud to continue our partnership with Frederick University in Cyprus, supporting annual scholarships for women pursuing STEM degrees,” said Basil Allam, Chevron’s Cyprus Country Manager.

“These scholarships help open doors for future innovators and problem-solvers, and we believe that inclusive education is key to building stronger communities.

“As a parent to daughters and a professional in the energy sector, this initiative is personally meaningful. STEM education not only empowers individuals, it drives economic prosperity for families and communities. Our goal is to help equip the next generation with the tools and support they need to tackle the world’s toughest challenges.”

For her part, Natassa Frederickou, President of the Council of Frederick University, also hailed the extension of the partnership. “We are truly pleased to continue our collaboration with Chevron to encourage more girls to pursue studies in STEM fields,” she said.

“Women are essential in finding innovative, creative solutions to the challenges of today’s world. It is also vital to address their underrepresentation in the fastest-growing and most promising sectors.

“Real equality can only be achieved by closing the gender gap in both education and professional environments. It is inspiring to see companies like Chevron actively recognise and support this effort.”

Since 2021, Frederick University has been running the long-term campaign “To all women and girls: Join the Journey in Engineering and Technology” to address the underrepresentation of women in STEM fields. The campaign operates under the auspices of Commissioner for Gender Equality Josie Christodoulou.

As part of this initiative, Frederick University offers 50-per cent scholarships to all female students in undergraduate programmes at the University’s School of Engineering. Therefore, candidates who are not selected for the Chevron and Frederick University scholarships will be offered a 50-per cent scholarship based on this plan.

Interested applicants can find the application, as well as the scholarship announcement, which includes terms and conditions, here. For more information and clarifications, please contact the Admissions Office at [email protected] or by phone at 22394394 (Nicosia) and 25730975 (Limassol).

Completed applications with the required documentation must be submitted electronically to [email protected] no later than Friday, September 12, 2025.