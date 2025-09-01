Three years ago, Purpose Communications was founded on a bold idea: to create an agency that blends strategy and creativity with integrity and measurable impact. Today, that vision has evolved into a dynamic, purpose-driven team whose campaigns have reached hundreds of thousands of people, giving voice to dozens of organisations and brands in Cyprus and internationally, across a range of sectors, including finance, technology, shipping, real estate, healthcare, sports, culture, civil society and the public sector.

From the outset, its philosophy was clear: communication is not just about visibility, but a tool for building trust, fostering relationships and engaging in meaningful dialogue. The first year proved this approach could deliver, with projects in highly demanding fields such as banking and healthcare. The second year brought further growth, and by the third, Purpose was leading campaigns of national significance and initiatives that elevated its reputation. Today, Purpose Communications stands among the key players in the sector in Cyprus, recognised for projects that combine strategic design with meaningful impact.

For Dimitris Ioannides, Founder & CEO of Purpose Communications, the story of the past three years is as much about people as it is about projects. “From day one, we aimed to create an agency that combines strategic thinking with creativity, responsibility and integrity, an agency that could make a real difference for its clients and for society,” he noted. “Three years on, I am proud of the relationships we have built, the trust we have earned, and the results we have achieved. Above all, I am proud of the team behind Purpose: talented professionals who bring passion, dedication, and purpose to everything they do.”

Purpose’s journey is reflected not only in the breadth of its work, but also in the values it embodies. A milestone achievement was the creation of the Purpose Academy, the agency’s flagship CSR initiative. Through free training and communications support, it has empowered NGOs, including ADD-ADHD Cyprus, Zero Waste Cyprus, SPAVO, Birth Forward, Angalia Elpidas and YEU Cyprus. The programme was recognised with the Corporate Volunteering Award by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, underscoring the initiative’s social value, having already strengthened dozens of NGO professionals and built a community of practical knowledge with lasting impact.

Looking ahead, Purpose Communications is investing in digital transformation and AI-powered tools, deepening its expertise in ESG and sustainability communications, and enhancing its international reach by supporting brands in their expansion into new markets. With a focus on integrated strategic communications services — spanning Media Relations, corporate and crisis communications, content strategy and storytelling, digital and social media communications and experiential events — Purpose continues to merge strategic thinking with creativity to deliver measurable results.

