One of the five Greek Cypriots arrested in the north in July was taken to hospital on Tuesday at the end of the day’s court hearing.

The five appeared in military court for the latest hearing of the trial related to their alleged illegal entry to the north on July 19.

The police and the prosecution allege that when they crossed in one car from the British Dhekelia base through the Strovilia crossing point, near Famagusta, only four identity cards were handed over for inspection on the Turkish Cypriot side of the crossing point. The five Greek Cypriots deny this.

As such, one of the five Greek Cypriots has been charged with illegally entering the north, while the other four are accused of aiding and abetting the illegal entry.

On Tuesday, the defence informed the court that one of the five is “facing serious health problems”, and said that despite “repeated requests”, they have not been taken to see a doctor.

The court as such ruled that the defendant be taken immediately to a hospital for a medical examination.

Following last Friday’s hearing, newspaper Ozgur Gazete’s editor-in-chief Pinar Barut had said that one of the Greek Cypriots, a 68-year-old man, has lost “about 10 kilograms” since being arrested, while the remaining four have all lost between three and five kilograms.

The trial is set to continue on Wednesday, while the other trial the five face, which is related to charges of privacy violations, trespassing, and breaching the peace, is set to continue at the Trikomo district court on Friday.