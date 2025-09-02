Inflation in Cyprus is estimated to have fallen slightly in August 2025, with the annual rate expected at -0.1 per cent, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

At the same time, the monthly inflation rate in Cyprus for August 2025 is estimated at 0.7 per cent, according to the statistical office of the European Union.

Cyprus recorded an annual inflation rate of 2.2 per cent in August 2024, which eased to 2.1 per cent in March 2025.

Rates then moderated further to 1.4 per cent in April 2025, 0.4 per cent in May, 0.5 per cent in June, and 0.1 per cent in July 2025.

Meanwhile, inflation across the euro area is expected to have risen to 2.1 per cent in August 2025, up from 2.0 per cent in July, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol, and tobacco are expected to have the highest annual rate in August at 3.2 per cent, slightly down from 3.3 per cent in July.

Services are expected to follow at 3.1 per cent, compared with 3.2 per cent in July.

Non-energy industrial goods are projected to remain stable at 0.8 per cent, while energy is expected to see a smaller annual decline of -1.9 per cent, compared with -2.4 per cent in July.

These figures highlight the contrasting inflationary pressures within the euro area, with Cyprus experiencing a decline even as the broader eurozone sees a modest rise.