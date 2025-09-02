Sassy, raw and unedited is how you could describe Elena Gabrielle’s comedy stand-up shows that tour the world. Her hilarious dating stories, from embarrassing dates to dirty jokes, turn into entertaining tales while her razor-sharp wit makes a stand-out stand-up show. It is time to welcome Elena Gabrielle back to Cyprus as she brings her newest comedy show to Larnaca.

As part of a worldwide tour, the Australia-born, Europe-based comedian makes a stop in Cyprus for a live performance at Savino Live on September 24. This is not her first rodeo with Cyprus audiences, as she has performed on the island several times already. This time, she returns with her latest set titled Disturb the Vibe and it is fully in English.

“International comedy queen, chaos merchant, and all-around vibe saboteur, Elena Gabrielle is back with her vibey-iest show yet,” say organisers. “Get ready for vibe checks, vibe confessions, and vibe revelations as she flips the script, disturbs the vibe, and leaves you questioning everything you thought you knew about relationships, stereotypes, and the legacies we leave behind.”

She has performed sold-out shows in over 65 countries, with her witty mix of song and comedy, earning her over 40 million YouTube views. Get ready for cringy date re-enactments, colourful storytelling and experiences that all relate to.

Disturb the Vibe

New show by Australian comedian Elena Gabrielle. September 24. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors: 7.30pm. Show: 8pm. In English. https://ti.to/elenagabriellecomedy/elena-gabrielle-disturb-the-vibe-larnaca