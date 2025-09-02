Global air passenger demand grew by 4 per cent in July 2025 compared with the same month last year, according to figures released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

At the same time, total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), rose by 4.4 per cent year-on-year, slightly ahead of demand. As a result, the global load factor slipped by 0.4 percentage points to 85.5 per cent.

Moreover, international traffic rose by 5.3 per cent compared with July 2024, while capacity increased by 5.8 per cent. This left the international load factor at 85.6 per cent, down 0.4 points year-on-year.

By contrast, domestic traffic expanded more modestly, rising 1.9 per cent. Capacity was up 2.4 per cent, pushing the domestic load factor down 0.4 points to 85.2 per cent.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general said “It’s been a good northern summer season for airlines. Momentum has grown over the peak season with July demand reaching 4 per cent growth. That trend appears across all regions and is particularly evident for international travel, which strengthened from 3.9 per cent growth in June to 5.3 per cent in July.”

He added that with flight volumes showing a 2 per cent year-on-year increase for September after five months of decelerating growth, “airlines are positioned to take advantage of this market momentum into the coming months.”

Turning to regional performance, Asia-Pacific carriers once again led the expansion, recording an 8.7 per cent increase in demand compared with July 2024. Capacity was up 9 per cent, while the load factor eased slightly to 83.8 per cent, 0.2 points lower than a year earlier.

Similarly, European airlines posted a 4 per cent rise in international demand, supported by a 4.2 per cent increase in capacity. Their load factor slipped marginally to 87.3 per cent.

In North America, meanwhile, carriers saw international demand climb by 2.4 per cent, while capacity expanded by 3.6 per cent. The load factor fell by one point to 88.4 per cent. Traffic was positive across most routes in the Americas, except between North and South America, which declined 0.8 per cent.

In addition, Middle Eastern carriers reported a 5.3 per cent increase in demand, while capacity grew 5.6 per cent. Their load factor eased to 84.1 per cent, down 0.2 points from July 2024. Growth in the region rebounded after the disruptions linked to military conflict in June.

Latin American airlines also performed strongly, with demand up 9.3 per cent. However, capacity rose even faster, by 11.3 per cent, leading to a load factor of 85.8 per cent, a fall of 1.6 points compared with last year. Intra-regional traffic was particularly robust.

By comparison, African airlines recorded demand growth of 2.8 per cent, while capacity increased 2.3 per cent. Their load factor improved by 0.4 points to 74.9 per cent. Traffic on routes between Africa and Asia registered a notable surge.

Looking at domestic markets, the picture was more mixed. Overall demand increased 1.9 per cent, but capacity grew slightly faster at 2.4 per cent, leaving the load factor down 0.4 points at 85.2 per cent.

Brazil remained the standout performer, with domestic demand climbing 9.4 per cent against a 7.5 per cent capacity increase. This lifted the load factor to 85.8 per cent, up 1.5 points year-on-year.

Australia also delivered a solid performance, as demand rose 4.3 per cent and capacity 3 per cent. The load factor improved by one point to 85.1 per cent.

China’s domestic market likewise expanded, with demand up 3.8 per cent, though capacity grew by 4.8 per cent. This pushed the load factor down 0.8 points to 82.1 per cent.

Japan posted a 2.9 per cent increase in demand, while capacity contracted by 1.2 per cent. As a result, the load factor rose sharply by 3.3 points to 81.4 per cent, a record high for July since at least 2000.

Finally, in the United States, demand increased by 1.5 per cent, though capacity rose more strongly by 2.4 per cent. Consequently, the load factor dropped 0.8 points to 87 per cent.