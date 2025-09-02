Financial support for the restoration of solar heaters damaged in February’s wild weather has been approved by the council of ministers, the government announced on Tuesday, ruling that up to €300 per case would be covered by the government.

“The council of ministers decided to grant financial assistance of 50 per cent of the estimated damage,” the interior ministry said.

According to the ministry, the total costs for the financial aid amounted to €768,000.

Residents who have already filed an application for financial support need to submit their claim including the completed FIMAS – online payment system – authorisation form and a copy of their IBAN to the relevant district administration, the ministry said.

Beneficiaries will receive the full amount of compensation in a single payment by the end of October.

In February 2025, many solar heaters on the island suffered damage due to the cold temperatures, with the government soon after assuring that residents would receive financial support for their restoration.