A major car importer said on Tuesday that all fire engines pass technical inspections prior to being delivered to the fire department.

CTC Automative Ltd was responding after reports the previous day, alleging that faulty vehicles had been delivered to the fire department.

The company said that all vehicles handed over to the state under public procurement procedures are manufactured and imported according to current safety standards and with quality-control certificates.

This relates to vehicles of the following types: Iveco Daily 4×4 (2018-2019) and Scania 360TXT 4×4 (2023).

“Prior to delivery, our company carried out all stipulated procedures as set out by the law governing public procurements, with full technical protocols and certificates of conformity, which were handed over to the fire department.”

CTC cited the fire department’s own statement, which refuted claims that it was handed defective vehicles. The fire department also said their vehicles routinely undergo technical inspections.

The importers said also they reserve the right to take legal action “to safeguard our prestige and reputation and to set the record straight”.