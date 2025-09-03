Cyprus-based Columbia Group has launched a joint venture in Egypt with Pan Marine Shipping Services, opening an official office to expand shipmanagement, training and energy solutions in a key maritime hub bridging Europe, Africa and Asia.

The new entity, Columbia Pan Marine Ship Management Egypt, will serve as Columbia’s official base in the country, offering the full spectrum of services provided by Columbia Shipmanagement and the wider Group.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Columbia’s continued expansion across key maritime regions and further deepens its commitment to supporting the development of the Egyptian maritime industry.

Philippos Ioulianou, Columbia Group Director of Energy and Renewables, said the Group was delighted to formalise its partnership in Egypt with Pan Marine.

“Egypt has always been a country of immense maritime and energy importance,” he said, adding that this new venture allows Columbia to work more closely with local talent and institutions, delivering world-class crew management, training, technical services and energy solutions.

Pan Marine and Columbia have been actively collaborating since 2023, and since then the partnership has delivered high-impact results across various areas.

According to the announcement, enhanced crew management and training programmes have already been introduced for Egyptian seafarers, leveraging Columbia’s global expertise to ensure compliance with international regulations and the highest operational standards.

At the same time, tailored seafarer educational programmes have been launched to educate young Egyptians on career opportunities within the maritime industry, with a focus on skill-building, safety, and operational excellence.

Meanwhile, targeted recruitment campaigns are actively attracting top Egyptian maritime talent through a combination of local outreach and digital platforms, leveraging Pan Marine’s local knowledge and access to qualified and motivated Egyptian professionals.

The Group also mentioned that, in alignment with global sustainability goals, the partnership has introduced training modules focused on emission control technologies and environmental regulations, including IMO 2020 sulphur cap compliance and energy efficiency measures.

Crew members are now trained in the use of alternative fuels and emissions monitoring systems, ensuring vessels operate within the latest environmental standards.

The collaboration has also driven the adoption of cutting-edge ship management systems. These include integrated fleet management platforms, predictive maintenance tools, and real-time performance monitoring systems.

It explained that such innovations not only enhance operational efficiency but also contribute to safer and more sustainable maritime operations.

Columbia Group is also leveraging digitalisation to support decision-making, increase fuel efficiency, and streamline compliance processes across the fleet.

By integrating smart technologies and data analytics into day-to-day operations, the Group is setting a new benchmark for tech-enabled maritime services.

Marwan El Shazly, Vice President Marketing and Contracts of Pan Marine Group, said the company was excited to take its partnership with Columbia Group to the next level.

“This joint venture is not only a recognition of Egypt’s seafaring strength,” he said, “but a real opportunity to build sustainable careers for Egyptian maritime professionals and to raise the bar for maritime services within the region.”

Overall, this expansion aligns with Columbia Group’s commitment to localisation, talent development, and sustainability.

Moreover, it brings global maritime and energy expertise closer to Egyptian seafarers, shipowners and energy stakeholders.

At the same time, the joint venture also strengthens Egypt’s role as a bridge between Europe, Africa and Asia, not only for shipping but also as a critical hub for the development of new energy solutions and technologies.