The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday released the members’ market shares for August 2025 and confirmed the suspension of trading for several listed companies on both the regulated and new markets.

Firstly, the CSE council announced the members’ market shares for August 2025, including tables showing market shares with and without pre-agreed transactions for the month, as well as cumulative figures from January to August 2025.

The members’ market shares indicate the proportion of total trading activity handled by each CSE member, reflecting their relative market participation and influence during the period.

Additionally, the CSE clarified that the calculation of the percentages does not include the value of bonds.

In a separate decision, the CSE council confirmed, under Article 184 of the CSE Law, the suspension of trading for certain companies listed on the regulated market, following an announcement made on August 11, 2025.

The companies affected on the regulated market include the Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, Ermes Department Stores Plc, Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc, and Karyes Investment Public Ltd.

The suspension of trading for these companies will last for two months, until October 13, 2025, or earlier if the companies comply with their pending continuous obligation to submit and publish their annual financial report for the year ending December 31, 2024, as previously announced.

Similarly, the CSE council confirmed the suspension of trading for K. Kouimtzis A.E., listed on the new market, following the announcement on August 11, 2025.

The suspension will also last two months, until October 13, 2025, or earlier if the company fulfils its ongoing obligation regarding the retention of an introduction advisor, as already stated.

In addition, the council confirmed, under the same Article 184, the suspension of trading for multiple companies listed on the new market, following an announcement on August 12, 2025.

These companies include Rianeson Investments Plc, G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Public Ltd, Globalwealth Group Plc, and A.J. Green Shell Plc, which failed to submit their consolidated annual financial report.

The suspension for these companies will last until October 13, 2025, or may end earlier if they comply with their continuous obligation to submit and publish their annual financial report for the year ending December 31, 2024, as previously announced.

The CSE emphasised that these measures aim to maintain transparency, protect investors, and ensure compliance with financial reporting obligations.