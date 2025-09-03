A total of €65,000 were stolen from the vehicle of a food industry entrepreneur in Paphos between September 1 and 2, police said on Wednesday.
The 59-year-old reported to the police that at some point between 10pm and 6am, three suitcases containing a total of €65,000 were stolen from his vehicle.
His vehicle was parked in a parking lot outside his residence
According to the police, the perpetrators allegedly broke the window of the vehicle and stole the three suitcases.
The Paphos police continue investigations.
