A total of €65,000 were stolen from the vehicle of a food industry entrepreneur in Paphos between September 1 and 2, police said on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old reported to the police that at some point between 10pm and 6am, three suitcases containing a total of €65,000 were stolen from his vehicle.

His vehicle was parked in a parking lot outside his residence

According to the police, the perpetrators allegedly broke the window of the vehicle and stole the three suitcases.

The Paphos police continue investigations.