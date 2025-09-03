The first ombudsman for patients in Cyprus is expected to be appointed within September, Health Minister Michael Damianou said on Wednesday.

He said the new office is now in its final stage and is likely to be announced within the next two weeks. He explained that selecting the first ombudsman required extra time because it is an “emblematic institution”.

Asked why the post had not been filled until now, the minister said it is at the discretion of the President Nikos Christodoulides to approve the suitable candidate. He added that there was no delay on the ministry’s side.

The minister also addressed criticism about a lack of oversight of the national health scheme (Gesy). He explained that legal responsibility for oversight has been transferred to the health ministry, and the staff who previously served under the former Gesy commissioner remain in place.

“The staff managing complaints and monitoring the health system continue to operate from the same offices with the same equipment,” Damianou said.

“Oversight continues, now under the ministry rather than a commissioner.”

Damianou confirmed that the position of director for the new oversight and control unit within the ministry has already been advertised. The post is included in the 2026 budget. He added that although no annual report has yet been issued, the unit is fully operational under the new legal framework. Reports from the unit and the patient ombudsman will be published in line with recently amended legislation.

Regarding infrastructure, the minister said there are no extra costs associated with the transition from the commissioner to the new structure. The offices previously used by the commissioner will now house the staff continuing Gesy oversight, the forthcoming clinical documentation centre, and soon the health ombudsman.

Responding to claims from Akel about lack of transparency, Damianou described the criticism as “unfair”, reiterating that oversight continues in accordance with the law.

“The same staff remain in place, and the work continues under the ministry of health,” he said.