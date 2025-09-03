Traffic is moving slowly on the Nicosia to Limassol motorway on Wednesday, following a road crash near Skarinou in Larnaca district.

Police said the collision caused heavy congestion along the busy route. Drivers are facing delays as vehicles queue in both directions near the affected area.

In a statement, the police communication branch confirmed that the crash took place earlier in the day. Officers are at the scene managing traffic and ensuring road safety.

Police urged motorists to be particularly careful. They advised drivers to lower their speed, maintain safe distances from other vehicles, and stay alert while passing through the area.

The exact circumstances of the collision have not yet been released. There were no immediate reports on injuries.

The motorway is one of the island’s main transport links, carrying heavy daily traffic between the capital and the south coast. Delays are expected to continue until the road is fully cleared.