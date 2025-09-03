Art exhibitions are back! Gloria Gallery in Nicosia is ready to host Ioannis Macheriotis’ solo exhibition this September, titled Still Life. The showcase will run from September 16 to 30, the artist’s tenth solo exhibition in Cyprus.

In Still Life, Macheriotis presents objects from his personal collection, both new and old, using the chiaroscuro technique, the dynamic interplay of light and shadow made famous during the Renaissance. This technique lends the works a striking three-dimensional perception and a compelling realism.

Though always fascinated by art, Macheriotis’ journey into the art world as a creator began after a career in business. After 17 years of working in other industries, in 2008 he decided to immerse himself in the world of painting, apprenticing under well-known artists in Athens and Cyprus, developing a deep passion for the human figure and the expressive possibilities of diverse materials.

Since then, he has participated in 18 group exhibitions both in Cyprus and abroad, his works are included in private collections in Cyprus and internationally and now he is getting ready to present his latest pieces in his hometown.

Still Life

Solo exhibition by Ioannis Macheriotis. September16 – 30. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday – Friday: 6pm-7.30pm. https://gloriagallery.net/