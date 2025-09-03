A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a mini-market in Ayia Napa that took place ten years ago.

Police said the man was stopped on Tuesday night, just after 10.30pm, at the Deryneia checkpoint while crossing the from the north. Officers discovered that a court warrant had been issued for him in relation to the case and proceeded with his arrest.

According to case files, the robbery happened at around 5pm on April 24, 2015.

Three suspects entered the shop, with two of them threatening the 45-year-old owner with a knife, while the third took money from the till.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Famagusta district court today for a remand order. The case is being investigated by the Famagusta CID.