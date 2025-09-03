On Saturday, September 6, 2025, My Mall Limassol, in collaboration with Cosmos Sport, is organising an afternoon event full of fun, basketball, games, competitions, music, face-painting and a live link.

From 4-8pm, in the car park at Entrance B, young and old will have the opportunity to enjoy a special afternoon just before the start of the new school year. The programme will include basketball competitions such as half-court shots, free-throw and a three-point competition, as well as a series of activities that promise non-stop action and smiles.

Children will join in fun games, while families and friends try their hand at couple games, obstacle games, the statue game, a three-legged race and last fan standing. The atmosphere will be enlivened by presenters with interactive games, dancing and continuous audience participation.

The competition winners will receive unique gifts from Cosmos Sport, while visitors will enjoy DJ music throughout the event, as part of an upbeat, convivial atmosphere. Youngsters will also have the chance to enjoy creative face painting and treats, making the experience even more memorable.

Participation is free and the event aims to give everyone a great afternoon, full of energy, joy and memorable moments.

My Mall Limassol and Cosmos Sport will welcome the public on Saturday, September 6, 2025, inviting young and old to be part of this unique celebration.