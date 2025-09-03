Cyta’s new advertising campaign for Cytavision is already on air, bringing with it a welcome dose of nostalgia and technology. Starring a modern, smooth talker, the campaign takes us from the era of black and white television to the rich content, unique features and viewing experience of the Cytavision TV App.

The inspiration for this special production was the celebration of 100 years since the birth of the unforgettable George Zambetas – a legendary figure in Greek folk music, with inexhaustible talent, characteristic swagger and unsurpassed bouzouki playing that left an indelible mark on musical entertainment.

Zambetas’ legendary song “O Penintaris” is reborn through the campaign with new energy, modern lyrics and the creative title “Theocharis”, in a rendition that pays homage to an era full of authenticity and emotion. At the same time the new version of the song celebrates the unlimited possibilities of modern subscription television with humour and vibrancy, masterfully blending past and present in a moving, deeply nostalgic way.

Through this nostalgic filter the narrative powerfully transports us to 2025 – to the era of ultimate choice, freedom and technology, where the viewer holds the remote control of their experience. With the Cytavision TV App, “Theocharis” – the embodiment of the modern, demanding viewer – becomes the ultimate master of the TV universe. A world full of exclusive content, award-winning films, international sporting events, documentaries and on-demand experiences unfolds before them, offering high-level entertainment whenever they want, wherever they are.

The campaign, designed by the advertising agency Gnomi Integrated Communications, includes a main video and four themed ones among others, showcasing – in addition to the rich content and unique viewing experience and features offered by Cytavision – specific services such as: Cytavision Sports, Movies&More, Simultaneous Viewing, 4K, Multiview – all available through the Cytavision TV App.

This is an impressive and demanding production by Cube Productions, under the directorial eye of the acclaimed Bambis Makridis, the enchanting cinematography of the internationally renowned Director of Photography Thymios Bakatakis and the musical supervision of Musu Music Group. Advertising agency Gnomi Integrated Communications had full responsibility for the concept, the scripts and the creative design of the 360-degree campaign across different media, featuring a cinematic aesthetic and a rich production background.

Filming took place at the iconic Antonakis Music Hall in the heart of Nicosia – a mecca of the island’s nightlife for nine decades. The venue, with its unique aura and authentic aesthetic, was yet another connection between the past and the present, highlighting the timeless journey of entertainment.

This is another high-quality campaign from Cyta, which continues to maintain its high image, reliability, trustworthiness and public preference.

View the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acVHX7hWyzE