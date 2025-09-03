House president Annita Demetriou on Wednesday announced that former brigadier Paris Markou would be running as a Disy candidate in the Famagusta district.

“[Makrou] is a man who has served his country with consistency and integrity, both in practice and by example”, Demetriou said in a post on Facebook.

The House president praised Markou for his merits for the country, adding that his career was “living proof that responsibility to one’s country never ends.”

“Today, he is taking a new step and declaring his presence, ready to offer, support, and fight for everything that the citizens of this country deserve”, she said.

Markou thanked Demetriou for putting him forward as a candidate, saying that he accepted the nomination with “a deep sense of responsibility.”

“(…)The trust and support I have already received from my fellow citizens honours me greatly and strengthens my decision to contribute actively”, he said.

Markou is the son of EOKA fighter lieutenant general Tasos Markou (*1936), who fought in the 1974 war and has been missing ever since.

He holds a MBA in business administration and had pursued a career in the military, from which he has since retired.