The drinking water supply in the Oroklini area of Larnaca will be reduced due to repair works carried out by the water development department on Thursday, Larnaca’s district government organisation (EOA) said on Wednesday evening.

“Residents are urged to be particularly careful in their water use, in order to be able to satisfy their needs from the water they store in the private tanks of their premises”, EAO said.

According to the EOA, the drinking water supply will be reduced from 5am to 7pm on Thursday and is due to works to repairs being carried out on the Choirokoitia – Famagusta pipeline.