Demetra Holdings Plc on Thursday announced that it proceeded with the repurchase of 3,000 of its own shares through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd.

The company stated that the transaction was carried out in line with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CySEC) and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

It explained that the repurchase was made under the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on June 24, 2025, and in accordance with Article 57A of the Companies Law, Chapter 113.

During the meeting of September 3, 2025, Demetra Holdings, acting through CISCO, executed the buyback of its shares at a price of €0.0171 each.

The company disclosed that on that date, it purchased 1,401 shares at €0.0171, followed by an additional 388 shares at the same price.

Further purchases included 211 shares, 127 shares, and 873 shares, each tranche also executed at €0.0171.

The total number of repurchased shares amounted to 3,000, with the price per share fixed at €0.0171.

The announcement was filed to keep the investing public informed in line with market transparency obligations.

It should be noted that Demetra also carried out a repurchase on September 2, 2025, buying 5,500 of its own shares at an average price of €0.01715 through CISCO, executed in eight tranches on the same day.

This followed earlier buybacks on August 29 and September 1, 2025, when the company acquired 5,000 and 5,398 shares respectively, also via CISCO, at average prices of €0.01687 and €0.0172.