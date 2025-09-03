Demetra Holdings Plc on Wednesday announced a further repurchase of its own shares, carried out on September 2, 2025, in accordance with shareholder approval granted at the company’s annual general meeting on June 24, 2025.

According to an announcement released on September 3, 2025, Demetra acted through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), purchasing a total of 5,500 shares at an average price of 1.715 cents.

The transactions took place in eight tranches on the same day. These included purchases of 460 shares at 1.72 cents, 540 shares at 1.72 cents, 1,485 shares at 1.715 cents, 1,400 shares at 1.715 cents, 115 shares at 1.715 cents, 399 shares at 1.71 cents, 500 shares at 1.71 cents, and 601 shares at 1.71 cents.

The company stated that the buybacks were conducted under the authorisation of the AGM and in compliance with the Companies Law, Cap. 113, Article 57A, as well as the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

This latest purchase follows the company’s earlier repurchases on August 29 and September 1, 2025, when Demetra bought 5,000 and 5,398 shares respectively, also through CISCO, at average prices of 1.687 cents and 1.72 cents.