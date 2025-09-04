A 23-year-old man was arrested in Limassol in the early hours of Thursday morning after reportedly stabbing another man and leaving him with a collapsed lung.

According to the police, officers found a 28-year-old man on a street in the city at around 1am, with the man having suffered “injuries from a sharp object” to his hand and chest.

He was taken to the Limassol general hospital, where it was found that he had suffered a collapsed lung.

Doctors have described his condition as “serious” but have said that he is “out of danger”.

Investigations into the matter led the police to the 23-year-old, who was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.