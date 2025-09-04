Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as the next crypto to hit $1, while controversy continues to weigh down Cardano (ADA). The presale of Mutuum Finance has already raised $15,310,000, and total holders have reached 16,000 since its start. Phase 6 is now underway at $0.035, up 250% from the opening phase price of $0.01.

Importantly, this phase is selling out fast, and once Phase 7 opens, the token price will increase to $0.04. MUTM will be listed at $0.06 at the time of its launch, providing existing investors with 300 to 500 percent returns. Consequently, Cardano investors who are facing growing doubts about governance and token allocation are switching to Mutuum Finance in pursuit of higher profits.

Cardano governance issues raising doubts

Cardano has recently been facing heated debates after allegations against founder Charles Hoskinson. In May 2025, accusations surfaced that 350 million unclaimed ADA tokens were misused, sparking community outrage. To counter these claims, Hoskinson has promised a full audit of Input Output Global’s holdings, scheduled for public release by mid-August. He has even pledged to broadcast the report live, attempting to restore investor confidence.

However, this is not the only controversy pulling attention. Old allegations from the 2021 Allegra hard fork have resurfaced, suggesting that 318 million ADA, worth over $600 million at the time, were moved from presale wallets into reserves tied to Hoskinson’s team. NFT artist Masato Alexander has even claimed that a “genesis key” was used to alter the blockchain ledger, though Hoskinson has denied it.

Despite these denials, the issues have reignited long-standing concerns about Cardano’s governance and token distribution. As a result, many ADA holders are exploring other options for crypto investing, turning their focus toward newer projects offering transparency and growth potential.

Mutuum Finance growing demand

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioning itself as one of the best cryptos to buy now, largely because of its structured lending model and community-focused rollout. The project combines peer-to-contract (P2C) lending for stable assets and peer-to-peer (P2P) lending for riskier tokens. This dual approach is creating strong appeal for both conservative and aggressive investors.

Borrowers and lenders are participating in overcollateralized loans, with mechanisms in place to manage liquidity risks and prevent defaults. These features are enhancing confidence in Mutuum as a long-term crypto investment.

In addition, Phase 6 of the presale is showing momentum. Tokens are selling fast at $0.035, and once Phase 7 begins, the price will jump to $0.04. The presale allocation is moving quickly, meaning the chance to secure tokens at this stage is ending.

Importantly, the launch price of $0.06 ensures that current buyers stand to gain at least 300% profits after listing.

To strengthen safety, Mutuum has partnered with CertiK to launch a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program. This program has four reward tiers, ensuring every vulnerability level receives fair coverage.

Why Mutuum Finance is standing out

Mutuum Finance’s dynamic interest rates balance liquidity, encouraging borrowing when pools are underused and repayment when liquidity tightens. Deposit and borrow caps are reducing risks of overexposure, while liquidation thresholds keep the system solvent during price fluctuations. These technical safeguards are shaping a balanced ecosystem where investors see both safety and profit opportunities.

Looking ahead to the next crypto to hit $1

Cardano is still fighting off allegations, but Mutuum Finance is pressing forward with clear growth steps. Phase 6 is closing in quickly, Phase 7 will raise prices, and the eventual launch at $0.06 guarantees meaningful upside for early participants.

Between transparent security practices, structured lending models, and growing community engagement, Mutuum Finance is gaining momentum as the next big crypto coin.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: The information provided in this content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or health advice. Any opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

You should not rely on the information as a substitute for professional advice tailored to your specific situation.