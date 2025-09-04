Porsche is introducing wireless inductive charging (Porsche Wireless Charging) for electric vehicles, inspired by the convenience of charging smartphones.

Porsche will be the first car manufacturer to bring this technology to market, starting with the new Cayenne Electric at the end of 2025.

The system uses a floor plate installed in a garage or parking space, while the car has a receiver unit underneath. Charging starts automatically once the vehicle is parked in the correct position.

Efficiency reaches up to 90 per cent, comparable to wired AC charging.

The process is simple and safe, with sensors preventing obstacles or foreign objects from interfering.

The system is integrated into the My Porsche app for monitoring and scheduling charging.

Porsche plans to launch the system in Europe in 2026, with other markets to follow later.

In addition, the Cayenne Electric will support ultra-fast DC charging up to 400 kW for long-distance travel.

Porsche emphasises that ease of use, everyday practicality and charging infrastructure are crucial for the adoption of e-mobility — and with wireless charging, the company is taking an important step toward the future. A.I. Motokinisi is the official importer and distributor of Porsche cars in Cyprus, with showrooms in Nicosia and Limassol.