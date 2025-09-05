Bitcoin is holding steady near $111,000 while traders begin shifting focus toward altcoins, particularly Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The leading cryptocurrency has seen its dominance fall to 55 percent, signaling that funds are moving into alternative projects.

This shift coincides with short-term stagnation in Bitcoin while investors scout for the best crypto to buy now for higher returns. Mutuum Finance has become a frontrunner in this search, as its presale continues to advance rapidly through multiple phases.

Bitcoin trading around $111,000

Bitcoin has been trading near $111,000 in recent sessions, with momentum flattening out after August’s swings. This stabilization is showing signs of supporting a wider altcoin rally, as Ethereum has pushed toward $4,500 with modest daily gains.

Moreover, the decline in Bitcoin’s dominance level from 62 percent to 55 percent highlights growing demand for altcoins. This shift reflects investor confidence that returns may now come from new crypto projects rather than Bitcoin alone. Consequently, the market appears to be redistributing capital, with many asking what crypto to invest in for near-term upside.

Even so, Bitcoin’s four-hour chart is looking more positive than last month, as the RSI has lifted to 59. Technical traders are watching for a possible move toward $113,000. Yet, the sideways action is giving investors reason to seek diversification in other crypto coins.

Mutuum Finance presale gaining strength

Attention is turning to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), whose presale has entered Phase 6. The token is priced at $0.035, reflecting a 250 percent increase from the opening phase price of $0.01. Since launch, $15,400,000 has been raised, and the total number of holders has reached 16,040.

Phase 6 is underway and selling out quickly, with Phase 7 scheduled to open at $0.04, a 14.3 percent increase. MUTM will eventually list at $0.06, offering current buyers between 300 and 500 percent return after launch.

Furthermore, the Mutuum team has rolled out a public leaderboard dashboard. This ranks the top 50 holders, who are rewarded with bonus tokens if they maintain their spots. The initiative adds a competitive yet community-driven incentive for long-term holding.

Mutuum Finance is also emphasizing security and trust. The project has successfully completed its CertiK audit with a score of 95.

Lending model designed for stability

Mutuum Finance is building a dual lending system that merges stability with flexibility. Through its peer-to-contract pools, users can deposit stablecoins that are automatically lent out, with rates adjusting according to supply and demand. This keeps liquidity balanced and ensures capital efficiency.

In parallel, the peer-to-peer system allows direct lending of more speculative tokens, enabling users to negotiate terms themselves. This creates tailored opportunities while protecting participants through overcollateralization and automated liquidations. As a result, the protocol maintains solvency even in volatile markets.

Additionally, safeguards like borrow caps, deposit limits, and enhanced collateral efficiency for correlated assets strengthen the system. These measures prevent overexposure and reduce risks of price manipulation, making Mutuum one of the more resilient new crypto projects entering the market.

Community rewards and future growth

Mutuum Finance is engaging its community with large-scale incentives. A $100,000 giveaway is ongoing, where 10 winners will each claim $10,000 in MUTM tokens. To qualify, participants must invest at least $50 in the presale, complete listed tasks, and provide a valid wallet address. This campaign is generating attention as Phase 6 continues to sell quickly.

In addition, Mutuum is preparing to expand through exchange listings and staking opportunities. These developments could create stronger liquidity and drive adoption as the protocol goes live. Combined with its careful risk framework and lending models, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a serious candidate for those considering what is the best cryptocurrency to invest in this year.

Investors seeking september upside

Bitcoin’s steady position has created room for altcoins to attract capital. Consequently, Mutuum Finance is becoming a preferred option among traders searching for the best crypto to buy now. Its presale performance, security credentials, and structured lending model all stand out at a time when investors are looking for clarity.

Phase 6 is progressing at speed, and the entry point at $0.035 is rapidly closing. As Bitcoin steadies, September’s upside narrative is shifting toward projects like Mutuum Finance that offer structured utility and clear growth drivers.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

