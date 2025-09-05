Employment in Cyprus rose by 1.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

According to provisional estimates released by the Statistical Service (Cystat) on Friday, total employment during this period was 508,291 people, of whom 455,484 were employees and 52,807 were self-employed.

The most notable growth was recorded in information and communication, wholesale and retail trade, and accommodation and food service activities.

Meanwhile, actual hours worked in the second quarter of 2025 increased by 2.2 per cent year-on-year, reaching 236,196.

The largest percentage increases in hours worked were also seen in information and communication, wholesale and retail trade, and accommodation and food service activities.

In a separate report, Cystat said average gross monthly earnings in Cyprus rose by 5.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Earnings reached €2,509, up from €2,382 a year earlier, while seasonally adjusted data showed a 1.4 per cent increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.

Male employees earned an average of €2,689 in the first quarter of 2025, and female employees €2,284, representing annual increases of 5.2 per cent and 5.5 per cent respectively.

At the same time, the number of registered unemployed stood at 11,556 at the end of August 2025, with the seasonally adjusted figure rising to 10,225 from 10,149 in July.

Despite two consecutive monthly increases, unemployment was down by 4.3 per cent compared with August 2024. Eurostat data put Cyprus’ jobless rate at 5 per cent in July, below the euro area average of 6.2 per cent.