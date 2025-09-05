Demetra Holdings Plc on Friday announced that it completed yet another repurchase of its own shares.

According to the announcement, the transaction was in line with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)

The company informed investors that the decision was carried out following the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025, and in accordance with the Companies Law, Chapter 113, Article 57A.

During its session on September 4, 2025, the company, through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), repurchased a total of 9,000 shares at an average price of 1.70 cents.

The repurchases were executed in multiple transactions on the same day.

The transactions included the acquisition of 876 shares at a price of 1.705 cents, 1,124 shares at 1.705 cents, 223 shares at 1.705 cents, 463 shares at 1.705 cents, 263 shares at 1.705 cents, another 263 shares at 1.705 cents, a further 263 shares at 1.705 cents, 525 shares at 1.705 cents, and 3,000 shares at 1.695 cents.

The company also acquired 118 shares at 1.70 cents, 882 shares at 1.70 cents, and 1,000 shares at 1.695 cents.

In total, 9,000 shares were bought back on September 4, 2025, at an average price of 1.70 cents per share.